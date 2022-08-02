iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,908. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

