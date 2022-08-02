iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

