iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,650 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.86. 32,372 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.