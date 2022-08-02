iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 562.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.23. 48,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

