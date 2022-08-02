iStar (STAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect iStar to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 11,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,703. iStar has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iStar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127,326 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

