IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISEE. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

ISEE opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $361,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

