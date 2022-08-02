J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.93. The company had a trading volume of 180,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,441. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

