J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,131,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,601,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TD traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 54,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

