Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 2,592 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up approximately 3.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,167. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.81, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
