Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
