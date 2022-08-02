Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $668.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,800. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

