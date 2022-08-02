Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance makes up 1.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 69.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,965. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $55.61. 1,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 508.59, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

