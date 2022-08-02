James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 27 Per Share

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
James Latham Price Performance
Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 1,336.50 ($16.38) on Tuesday. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.72). The company has a market capitalization of £266.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,370.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42.
James Latham Company Profile
Read More
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.