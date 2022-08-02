James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 27 Per Share

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 1,336.50 ($16.38) on Tuesday. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.72). The company has a market capitalization of £266.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,370.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

