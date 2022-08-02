James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

James River Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of JRVR opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JRVR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.