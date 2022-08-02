James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
James River Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of JRVR opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.
James River Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on JRVR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James River Group (JRVR)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.