Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.20.

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $21.22.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 66,001 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

