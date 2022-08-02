Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.56

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.557 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

