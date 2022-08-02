Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.22.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

