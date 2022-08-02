JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.72) to GBX 735 ($9.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.24).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 130.75 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,867.86. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.40.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

