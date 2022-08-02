Jeff Dyke Sells 28,196 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 732,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,791. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.