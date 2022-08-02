JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 13.7 %

JELD stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.