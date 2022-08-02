JFrog (FROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JFrog Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JFrog by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in JFrog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 178.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
