JFrog (FROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,136 shares of company stock worth $588,703. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JFrog by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in JFrog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 178.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

