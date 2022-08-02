JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,295 ($15.87) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,630 ($19.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.67.

NYSE:SNN opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $40.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

