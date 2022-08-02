JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE WPC opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.