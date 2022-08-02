JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $53,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

