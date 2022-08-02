JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

NYSE:RMD opened at $239.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,615 shares of company stock worth $5,955,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

