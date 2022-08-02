JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.92.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $228.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.15 and its 200 day moving average is $250.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

