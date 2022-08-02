JJJ Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

