JJJ Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $310.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.54. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $285.60 and a twelve month high of $378.63.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

