JMP Securities Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $172.50 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

