JOE Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. JOE has a total market cap of $104.80 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00621938 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 301,684,191 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

