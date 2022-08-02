John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

Shares of JHS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 18,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

