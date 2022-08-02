Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

