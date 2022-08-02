Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 6.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $26,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,238,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $328.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

