Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.65.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

