Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $242.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

