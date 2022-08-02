Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.30 billion-$94.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.04 billion.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.89.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $651,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

