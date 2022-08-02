Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Update

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.04. 172,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,583. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.73.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

