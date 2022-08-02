Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 36,653 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,653 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. 310,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

