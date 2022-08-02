JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $81,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 2,850,487 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

