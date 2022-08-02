Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JBAXY. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,735. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.