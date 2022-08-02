Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) were up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €26.60 ($27.42) and last traded at €26.46 ($27.28). Approximately 186,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.60 ($25.36).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.71.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.