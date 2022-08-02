Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and $1.53 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,732,561 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

