Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $275,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.