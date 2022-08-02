Karl D. Schwartz Sells 2,000 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,905. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -632.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. ATI had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.