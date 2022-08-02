KARMA Trading Up 11.5% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $4.01 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001511 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00136661 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00013546 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.