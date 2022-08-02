Katapult (KPLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Katapult to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

In related news, CFO Karissa Cupito purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 917,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,524.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 48,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $74,646.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,245.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karissa Cupito acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 917,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,524.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 303,472 shares of company stock valued at $463,590 in the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Katapult by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Katapult by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital cut Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

