Katapult (KPLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Katapult to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Katapult Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Katapult by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Katapult by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Loop Capital cut Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
