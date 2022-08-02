KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.42% of Pentair worth $37,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Pentair by 127.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 239.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.