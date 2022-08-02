KBC Group NV Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KBC Group NV cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,675 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $46,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after acquiring an additional 280,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $398.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.79.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

