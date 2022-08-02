KBC Group NV Has $45.39 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,348 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $45,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $163.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

