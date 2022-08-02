KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2,393.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $51,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bill.com by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,339,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $45,619,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.05.

Bill.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

